A 300-plant marijuana patch was found and removed by the 1st Judicial Drug Task Force after officials received a tip the plants were there.
District Attorney General Ken Baldwin said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and task force agents seized the open growing, which was located in a “very wooded area.”
A TBI helicopter flew over the reported area and confirmed the plants were there.
“It was reported by a citizen and was located on land behind the former Our House restaurant on Highway 36,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin said there have been no arrests at this time, but the investigation was continuing. He said the TBI will destroy the plants.