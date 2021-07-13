There were few people in the courtroom to hear it, but Marvin “Buddy” Potter Jr. admitted from a witness stand that he shot a Mountain City man — accidentally — but slit his throat with intent.
Potter, now 71, was in Washington County Tuesday to testify at a post-conviction hearing for his wife Barbara Potter, 69, and daughter Jenelle Potter, 38.
All three are serving two life sentences for the Jan. 31, 2012, shooting deaths of Bill Payne, 36, and Billie Jean Hayworth, 23, inside the couple’s Johnson County home. Their young child, who Hayworth was holding when she was shot, was not injured.
Marvin Potter testified Tuesday that he only meant to talk to Payne but they struggled over a knife Payne pulled out and then Potter pulled out his gun.
He told Deputy District Attorney General Dennis Brooks that he reached for his gun and thought the hammer got caught and then the gun went off.
Payne was shot in the face just below his left eye.
“Did you accidentally slit his throat?” Brooks asked.
“No sir. I did that on purpose because of the things they were saying about my daughter.”
He also said that until Tuesday, he had never admitted to his wife and daughter that he killed Payne. He pointed to Jamie Curd as the one who killed Hayworth.
In addition to Marvin Potter’s revealing testimony, his wife and daughter testified on issues their appellate attorneys — Scott Shults and Grace Studer, respectively — asked to dispute errors the trial lawyers were accused of making.
Tate Davis and Randy Fallin represented Barbara Potter — and had also represented her husband in the same slayings — while Cameron Hyder represented Jenelle Potter.
Case history
The Johnson County family and Curd were charged in the slayings, but Curd didn’t go to trial because he worked out a deal to testify against the Potter women. He is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence.
The slayings were the culmination of what state prosecutors said was fueled by Jenelle’s fascination with Payne and his ultimate rejection when he began dating Hayworth. The couple ultimately moved in with Payne’s father and had a son.
Jenelle Potter reportedly met Payne after someone at her pharmacy tried to introduce her to other people so she could have a social life.
Jenelle’s social life prior to that was non-existent except for Facebook. She became friends with Payne, Hayworth and a number of their friends. One of those was Curd, who on the sly behind Jenelle’s parents’ back became somewhat of a boyfriend for her.
He was apparently at their home often to work on their computer, which was also something he did for Payne. That issue became relevant during the trial as the original defense attorneys tried to point to Curd as one of the primary planners and conspirators to the slaings.
Even while Jenelle was being sweet on Curd, she also had a crush on Payne and was angry when he and Hayworth became a couple.
Things began to get twisted with accusations of lies and rumors and even the Potter home being shot at — purportedly by Payne or Hayworth and her friends.
Post-Conviction Hearing
Defense counsel put on six witnesses — attorneys Tate Davis, Randy Fallin and Cameron Hyder and the three Potter family members.
One of the issues in Barbara Potter’s case was that Fallin had also represented Marvin Potter, whose case was still on appeal during the mother and daughter’s trial.
Davis testified first about how he became involved in Barbara Potter’s case, acting much like a “paralegal” to help Fallin and co-counsel Dave Robbins comb through thousands of emails and assist during the trial keeping evidence sorted.
But he also said that during the case preparation, he felt there was an issue involving Fallin’s daughter, Jessica Fallin, who became durable power of attorney for all three Potters. In that position, Davis said, he had knowledge of Jessica Fallin selling property of the Potters — from which the Potters all testified they never saw proceeds — and that she’d written 17 checks on the Potters’ account as power of attorney to herself, one to her father and one to her mother, Glenda Fallin.
Davis said he had concerns about the ethical practice of the Potters’ power of attorney being relatives of Fallin.
Barbara Potter testified that she never received any accounting from Jessica Fallin, but calculated the family was out $173,000 in income and at least $120,000 in material possessions.
When Studer later asked Hyder if he would have been Jenelle Potter’s POA, he said she asked him to but he wouldn’t. He also told Studer that he would not have considered representing two defendants charged in the same murder case, which is what Fallin did.
Hyder also testified that he felt tension during the trial between Fallin and Davis to the point of comparing them to a couple fighting at dinner. He said Davis texted him several times about not putting Marvin Potter on the stand during the women’s trial.
“I think Mr. Davis just wanted to stir the pot,” Hyder said. “I went straight to Randy Fallin and had a very blunt and straight conversation the East Tennessee way.” After that, Davis did not text Hyder any longer.
Hyder and Fallin were questioned in depth about their decision to not seek a severance of the women’s cases. Hyder said it would not have benefited Jenelle Potter to be tried alone.
“In our opinion we already had the murder. That was Marvin Potter,” Hyder said.
He and Fallin testified they were ready to lay into Curd when he testified and blamed Marvin Potter for the murders, but Curd told the jury exactly what they wanted him to — that the Potter women were not involved in the killing at all and there was no conspiracy.
Hyder also maintained that Jenelle Potter did not have the mental capacity to have been a “mastermind” behind the killings, which is what prosecutors said.
Judge William Acree, who was appointed to hear the post-conviction petition because the trial judge was retired, said he will hear closing arguments from attorneys Wednesday morning.
There will not be a ruling on the case after those arguments, but it will be handed down in writing later this year.