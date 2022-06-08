Part of the eastbound lane of Cherokee Road in Johnson City will be closed on Thursday and Friday while workers complete water and sewer upgrades in the area of 917 Cherokee Road.
The closures will begin on Thursday, June 9, and be in place until the following afternoon on June 10. Signage and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic, while truck traffic will be required to detour left on Southwest Avenue and JL Seehorn Jr. Road to reach University Parkway. Other traffic will be required to detour right on Sinking Creek Road and then Ridgecrest Road to get back onto Cherokee Road.
Westbound traffic will not be affected.
Drivers should expect delays, and use caution when driving in or near the construction area.