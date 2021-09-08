Recently released census numbers will result in pay increases for courthouse officials in Washington County.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told members of the county’s Budget Committee on Wednesday that the 2020 census will have an impact on the salaries paid to county officeholders.
“The salaries of officials are one of the things stipulated to be based on the federal census,” Grandy said.
Numbers released last month show Washington County grew by 8.15% during the last decade.
Washington County recorded 133,001 residents in the 2020 census, which ranks it 12th in population among Tennessee’s 95 counties. The county, which was previously ranked 11th in population, has added 10,022 residents since the 2010 census.
Pay Based On Population
Under state law, the salaries of all elected and many unelected county officials are tied to a county’s population. Washington County’s gain means pay raises for elected courthouse officials, such as county mayor, sheriff, county clerk, trustee, register of deeds and Circuit Court clerk.
The salaries of some non-elected officials, including the county’s administrator of elections and clerk and master are also tied to population numbers.
Washington County commissioners will be asked to vote on a budget amendment at their meeting on Sept. 27 to readjust the pay of county officials based on the new calculations.
In total, $126,364 will be needed to realign those salaries, which are retroactive for all impacted officeholders dating back to April 1, 2020.
That includes former Sheriff Ed Graybeal, who retired on Sept. 1, and other recently retired county officials. The interim sheriff, who has yet to be appointed by county commissioners, will also be paid at the new level.
Looking For Details
In other committee business, a resolution to create a grant writer’s position for the county stalled in a 2-2 vote.
Members of the budget panel suggested the county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee should take another look at the details of the salary for the new position.
Commissioner Jim Wheeler told his colleagues he was concerned that many of the specifics regarding the pay and bonus provisions of the new position “were still up in the air.”
“I’m not against the concept, but we need more clarity,” Wheeler said.
Grandy said he would like to see a stipulation added to the job description noting performance bonuses would be based on the amount of new grant money the grant writer nets annually.
“I’d like to see more clarification on the evaluation process,” Grandy said.
Currently, the position is described as paying a salary of $65,000 in the first year, with total benefits between $80,000 to $90,000.
The base annual salary would be lowered in the second year to $32,500, with a 3.5% incentive based on the amount of funds the grant writer brings in for county departments. That incentive will be capped at no more than $100,000 a year.
Waiting For State Approval
The Budget Committee also approved spending $4.5 million for upgrades to the football stadiums at Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools with the understanding the full commission will not vote on the request until school officials hear from the state confirming Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds can be used to replace heating and cooling controls at the county’s two high schools.
The HVAC project is estimated to cost $4.4 million and is currently listed near the top of the school system’s five-year capital projects plan.
Jerry Boyd, the county’s director of schools, is hopeful he will hear from state officials regarding the use of relief funds for the replacement of the HVAC controls by the time commissioners meet later this month.
“The process is staking as little more time than we like,” Boyd said.