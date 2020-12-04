Patty Muse, minister of discipleship and outreach at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church and a cornerstone of the church’s Melting Pot dining room and downtown outreach programs, died unexpectedly on Thursday.
News of Muse’s sudden passing was shared with the congregation in a statement posted on the church’s social media page by Senior Pastor Carol Wilson early Thursday evening.
“Our dear brothers and sisters in Christ, the past hours have been sad ones for our Munsey church family. Our pastor and friend, Patty Muse, passed away unexpectedly and suddenly on Thursday afternoon.
“Patty touched the lives of so many in our congregation as she worked with our discipleship and outreach ministries. She served as a liaison to many of our community partnerships and was instrumental in our work to love our Johnson City neighbors. Our hearts are broken and our spirits bewildered,” Wilson wrote.
“We offer our love and prayers to all of Patty’s family, especially to her husband, Terry, and we offer compassion to each other. There are many things we do not know. What we do know is that Patty loved God with her heart, soul, mind, and strength and we know that she loved her neighbor as herself. We also know that our faithful and loving God has loved Patty since before she was born and loves her now into eternity.
“We will keep you informed as plans are made in the future for a time to celebrate Patty’s life. In the meantime, please love each other a little more gently, reach out a little more broadly, and cherish each other a little more completely.”
A little more than 24 hours after Muse’s passing, Wilson said the church leadership was still working their way through Muse’s loss and trying to focus on the meaning and purpose of her life.
With her husband, Muse had been a member of the church for 42 years. She became a part of the Munsey staff as in 2007, working as a lay person in church outreach and missions, and in 2013 she became a licensed member of the church clergy.
“She absolutely loved the opportunity to serve in ministry,” Wilson said. ”She was gifted in many ways, as an administrator and an organizer, but she also had a knack for relating to people. She was a master of connection, of people and possibilities.
“She knew people who worked in the city and in the nonprofits and the community. And she tried to connect those people. She loved people and she sought ways to help people love each other so they could work together.
“But when you walked down the street with her, the most humble people would greet her and they would speak and they knew each other’s names.”
Munsey Associate Pastor Douglas Grove-DeJarnett said Muse’s true talent lay in her “pastor’s heart.”
“She related to people in a way that both held them accountable for their actions but also helped them know that they were loved and valued. It was a unique blend of skills she had and a particularly important skill set for someone working in our downtown ministry.
“She saw everybody through the same lens and that was a valued child of God. And she wanted to make sure they knew that about themselves as well. No matter how high up or what anyone said, that was the crux of who she was and what she did.”
Wilson said, “The truth is she would be embarrassed that we’re talking about all this. She just did it and she loved it. It was who she was and what she did.
“We are committed to continue the ministry and the task that she did so well, building on her work and continuing it into the future. She laid us a good path.”