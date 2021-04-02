Three area churches have committed to tolling their bells 39 times Sunday evening as a remembrance and honor to the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, on the 54th anniversary of his death and show of support for a grassroots campaign to continue his work.
The Poor People’s Campaign of Tennessee coordinated a statewide “Remembrance and Reflection” bell-tolling event honoring King.
Beginning at 7:01 p.m., participating churches will ring a bell 39 times, in honor of each of the years Dr. King lived. As a result, bells will simultaneously peal across the state at the time of his assassination on April 4th, 1968, in Memphis.
Local churches participating and the time of their event include:
First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton, 119 West F Street, will begin with a short introduction at 6:45 p.m. and will live-stream their program at www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton for those who cannot attend a local event.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, at 603 Sunset Drive in Johnson City, will host an event beginning shortly before 7:00 p.m.
And bells will also be heard in Jonesborough from Jonesborough Presbyterian Church.
According to a description on the campaign website, www.poorpeoplescampaign.or, King and many others called for a “revolution of values” in America.
“They sought to build a broad, fusion movement that could unite poor and impacted communities across the country. Their name was a direct cry from the underside of history: The Poor People’s Campaign.
“Today, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival has picked up this unfinished work. From Alaska to Arkansas, the Bronx to the border, people are coming together to confront the interlocking evils of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism and the war economy, and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism. We understand that as a nation we are at a critical juncture — that we need a movement that will shift the moral narrative, impact policies and elections at every level of government, and build lasting power for poor and impacted people.”
More information on the event is available at http://greeninterfaith.org or www.poorpeoplescampaign.org.