Area polls will be open today from 8 a.m to 8. p.m. for Tennessee’s state and federal primaries and county general elections.
The local ballot includes 16 Republicans and three Democrats vying to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City, in Tennessee’s 1st District, as well as 15 Republicans and five Democrats seeking to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.
There are also a number of contested primaries for local seats in the state House of Representatives, including the 6th and 7th districts in Washington County. Voters in Washington County will also decide races for constable and the county’s Board of Education.
Tennesseans can find voting precincts, poll hours and sample ballots with the govotetn app or online at govotetn.com.
The state’s Secretary of State’s office reports more than 578,000 Tennesseans voted in person or by absentee during the two-week early voting period that ended Saturday. State election officials are planning to post unofficial results from the state and federal primaries when polls close today at elections.tn.gov.
The secretary of state’s office has also issued a news release warning those results could possibly be delayed as officials tabulate a larger number of absentee by-mail ballots in this election year.
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett also issued a statement this week encouraging voters to “do their part on Election Day and follow social distancing protocols and wear a face covering.”
Election officials say early morning, noon and 5 p.m. are peak times at the polls. Frail, physically disabled or pregnant voters should tell their local election officials if they are unable to wait in line to vote.
Election officials are reminding Tennesseans to bring a valid photo identification with them to the polls. Driver’s licenses or photo IDs issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by state government or by the federal government — even if they are expired — are allowed.
College student IDs are not accepted.
The League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee also reminded voters that if there is an issue with your photo ID, a voter can request to vote by provisional ballot in the assigned precinct voting location. Within two business days after Election Day, the voter must go to his/her county election commission office to show a valid photo ID in order to have the provisional ballot counted.
- Absentee ballots must be returned by mail (USPS, FedEx, UPS, DHL) and must be received by county election officials by close of business on Election Day, By law, election officials cannot accept the absentee ballot directly from a voter.
- If you have already sent your completed absentee ballot, you can verify whether the election officials have received it by going online to govotetn and checking your voter registration information, or by calling your county elections office.
- If you mailed your absentee ballot back but do not have confirmation on govotetn that it was received before Election Day, you can ensure that your vote is counted by going to vote in person at your assigned precinct. Ask for a provisional ballot and be prepared with appropriate ID. Officials will check to see if your absentee ballot was received. If not, then the provisional ballot is the one that will be counted.