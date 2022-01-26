Tennessee officials are putting out a call for poll works to help lend a hand in the upcoming elections.
Secretary of State Tre Hargett launched a new statewide campaign this week, “Be an Election Hero. Become a Poll Worker,” to encourage Tennesseans to serve their community as poll workers in this year’s election cycle.
“We cannot run elections in Tennessee without poll workers. They are the most fundamental piece of the process,” Hargett said in a news release. “That is why we are encouraging Tennesseans, especially young adults, to step up to serve their community as poll workers and be the next generation of election heroes for our great state.”
During the early voting period and on Election Day, poll workers help polling sites in their community run smoothly by greeting voters, answering questions, explaining how to cast a ballot, counting votes and more.
Poll workers are paid for working during early voting and on Election Day, as well as for attending required training sessions.
Most Tennesseans are eligible to work as poll workers, regardless of political affiliation.
To serve as a Tennessee poll worker, you must:
• Be at least 16 years old;
• Be a registered voter in the county if 18 or older;
• Be able to read and write in the English language;
• Not be a candidate or close relative of a candidate; and
• Not be supervised by a county or municipal elected worker on the ballot.
Government employees who can serve as poll workers include:
• All city, county and metro employees (unless working directly under the supervision of an elected worker on the ballot);
• State of Tennessee employees;
• Federal employees (after consulting with their human resources department to ensure eligibility.
“It takes thousands of poll workers to help Tennessee’s 95 county election commissions run elections so that voters can confidently cast their ballot and know the election results are secure,” state Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins said.
For information about becoming a poll worker or upcoming Tennessee elections, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels at Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.
To serve as a poll worker, apply now at GoVoteTN.gov.
Contributed to the Press.