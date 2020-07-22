Police said a Johnson City woman was recorded on video nearly hitting her minor daughter with a chair as she hurled objects from her apartment on Tuesday.
Rachel L. Walton, 40, was charged with aggravated domestic assault after police were called to her apartment at 1112 King Springs Road, Apt. 9.
A witness showed police cellphone video of Walton throwing the objects, including the chair that nearly struck Walton’s daughter.
Walton was held in the Washington County Detention Center under $25,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Wednesday.