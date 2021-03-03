A 34-year-old man died late Thursday after he jumped from a vehicle on East Oakland Avenue, according to Johnson City police.
Officers were dispatched to the area on Oakland Avenue around 10:20 p.m. in response to an unresponsive man. When they arrived, the found the man, whose identity has not yet been released, with bystanders rendering aid until emergency crews arrived.
The man was transported by EMS to the Johnson City Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Witnesses were interviewed and it was discovered that the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling on E. Oakland Ave. At this time, it appears that the man voluntarily exited the moving vehicle, causing his injuries.
The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.
The Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division continues to follow up on this case and seeks information regarding the incident. Anyone having information is requested to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166.
To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158. To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department Website http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.