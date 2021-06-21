A Johnson City man charged with vehicular homicide early Sunday reportedly told police he checked on a pedestrian he’d allegedly hit twice before leaving the scene on the advice of his friends.
Adonis H. Gardner, 29, 1400 E. Unaka Ave., was located in his car at the corner of Crown Street and East Unaka Avenue after police were called to 900 Pardee St. about a man lying in the road.
The deceased pedestrian’s name has not been released. His body was found shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived and surveyed the scene, it appeared the pedestrian had been hit by a car, according to a court document.
Investigators used nearby video surveillance footage and saw a silver Kia Sedona driving through that area. They looked for that car and found Gardner.
“He stated after dropping a friend off in the area of Keystone Apartments he struck something in the roadway,” Johnson City police Inv. Brady Higgins wrote in the affidavit.
The affidavit:
- After hitting the “something,” Gardner told police he looked in his rearview mirror and saw a person lying in the road.
- Gardner went back to check on the person and “screamed for help while calling a friend.
- The friend told him to leave the area, and he did, but returned to check on the victim a second time and “he was still breathing so (Gardner) went home.
- Gardner’s friends allegedly told him they would call 911, which was his reason for not calling for emergency responders.
During questioning by investigators, they said Gardner told them he had been downtown drinking and had taken prescribed medication.
The affidavit stated he admitted he should not be driving after taking the medication due to his reactions putting him in a tranquil state. Police said Gardner also told them he was not drinking when he took the medication.
Gardner was being held on a $50,000 bond and will be arraigned later today.