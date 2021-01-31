Johnson City police officers responded to a shooting call Saturday, and found a man dead at the residence.
The man’s identity won’t be released until the next of kin are notified, Capt. Kevin Peters said.
He also said the public is not in danger, as investigators believe the homicide was an isolated incident. No arrest has been made as of Sunday morning.
Officers responded to 210 W. Locust Street, Apt. 4 to investigate the call, according to a press release issued Sunday morning. The release did not indicate the time of the call.
Investigators said preliminary information obtained indicated there was a disagreement between the victim and another man.
As that disagreement continued, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the chest.
Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166. For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or to submit via the internet by logging in at www.citizenobserver.com.