ELIZABETHTON — After a year of quarantines and social distancing, things are certainly different with the start of the summer of 2021 in Carter County. There are more events and activities going on at the end of the first week of June, even though this was the traditional time when the Covered Bridge Celebration was usually held.
Covered Bridge has been moved to September this year, but the Covered Bridge and much of Elizabethton will certainly be busy with the weekly car show, a big bicycle race, the start of a new baseball season with a new baseball organization, First Friday in Downtown Elizabethton, the start of the Covered Bridge Jams, the start of the 42nd edition of “Liberty”, the state’s official outdoor drama, and even the passing out of championship rings to the Elizabethton High School Cyclones football team for winning the team’s second consecutive state championship.
Baseball got the jump on everything this week with the start of the new Appalachian League season getting started on Thursday at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, when the newly created Elizabethton River Riders taking on the Greeneville Flyboys. The two teams play again on Friday at 7 p.m., before the River Riders head off for games at the Bristol Stateliners on Saturday and Sunday.
Friday will be a big day in Downtown Elizabethton, with First Friday taking place from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The events include live music, interactive art, extended shopping and many unique activities throughout downtown. The events are free and sponsored by Main Street Elizabethton, Elizabethton Arts & Cultural Alliance, and the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. Some of the live music includes Spank!, an ’80’s cover band performing at the Covered Bridge Park Stage from 7-9 p.m.
The premiere of “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” will also be on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Amphitheater next to Fort Watauga in the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The show will also be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday this weekend and additional performances through the remaining weekends in June.
Saturday starts with East Tennessee’s premiere bicycle event, the Carter County Omnium. It starts with the Roan Groan, which starts in Cat Island in Downtown Elizabethton and finishes at Cavers Gap in the Roan Highlands. The first racers take off at 9 a.m. These Pro 1/2 athletes race 80 miles and have a total climb of 9,747 feet. It is a long day for the racers, as they also have the Temple Hill Time Trial in Erwin, which begins at 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, the athletes are back in Downtown Elizabethton for the Ballad Health Criterium, with competitors starting from 8:20 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Also in Downtown Elizabethton on Saturday from 5-9 p.m., the weekly Carter County Car Club Cruise-in will take place.
At 5:30 p.m. at Citizens Bank Stadium, the public is invited the state championship rings celebration for the back-to-back state champion Elizabethton High School Cyclones.
Covered Bridge Jams, sponsored by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, will have Downtown Country performing on the stage from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday.