A museum, a rooftop bar, a beer garden and a glass-enclosed tower encasing a multi-story piece of distilling equipment will be fixtures of one of Tennessee Hills’ forthcoming locations on West Walnut Street.
Scott Andrew, a businessman who is partnering with distillery owner Stephen Callahan on the project, has shared preliminary designs for the proposed facility at 620 W. Walnut St., which has been home to Preston Woodworking.
The business partners recently bought the building. It will serve as the company’s main production facility, where Tennessee Hills will can wine, sangrias, seltzers, beers and ready-to-drink cocktails. Callahan and Andrew expect to be able to produce 50 barrels of whiskey a day out of the location.
A preliminary design of the structure shows the first floor will be largely dominated by a distillery and a bar/restaurant. The bottom level will also have outdoor dining, merchandising and an outdoor beer garden, which has access to the bar. There will also be an indoor and outdoor stage.
The building’s still will be visible to customers at the restaurant and on all three floors of the building through glass panels and windows. The 50-foot column still will stretch even higher than the third floor of the building.
The second floor will have a museum, space for special events, a tasting bar and a mezzanine that will provide a view of the distillery below. The third floor will have a rooftop bar.
Andrew and Callahan have also officially closed on the Accurate Machine Products building at 710 W. Walnut St., which the partners plan to turn into a boutique-style hotel shaped like a rickhouse, a warehouse for aging whiskey. That will be part of the second phase of the project.
Documents from the Washington County register of deeds office show David Preston sold the property at 620 W. Walnut St. for almost $1.25 million in January. Accurate Machine Products sold its building at 710 W. Walnut St. for $750,000 in April.
Additionally, the partners have bought the assets of JRH Brewing and will occupy the brewery’s former building at 458 W. Walnut St. There, the company will brew beer and produce spirits. The building will also have a taproom and cocktail bar for visitors. Callahan and Andrew have said they plan to open that location in late-May or mid-June.
The partners’ multi-million investment along West Walnut Street occurs as Johnson City prepares to pump $25 million into dramatically overhauling the streetscape of the corridor. The city hopes construction will start on the road project in June.
Crews will replace the existing street with a new pedestrian-friendly roadway that will consist of sidewalks on both sides, on-street parking and a bike lane. The new street will also have raised intersections and slight curves to help slow the speed of traffic.
In March, Andrew met with the Johnson City Development Authority’s Tax Increment Financing Advisory Council to talk about the project. Andrew said he and Callahan are still deciding whether they want to formally request TIF money.
Another major project along West Walnut Street, the revitalization of the Model Mill, did benefit from TIF funding.