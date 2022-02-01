Johnson City commissioners will see concepts Thursday for a new park on the old Keefauver Farm property, located just outside city limits on Hales Chapel Road.
In October, Johnson City hired McGill Associates, a Knoxville firm, to develop a master plan for the roughly 50-acre property, which the city bought in 2009 from the Keefauver family for $1.4 million. The original farm was built in mid-1800s.
Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl said officials have gathered public feedback through an online survey and community meetings. The firm will present those findings to the City Commission during its meeting Thursday.
Stahl said public feedback included requests for walkways and restrooms. The city may also set aside space for an outdoor play area and could use the existing barn to support nature programs.
During the meeting Thursday, Stahl said, McGill Associates will be seeking further direction from the commission to help develop a final master plan for the new park.
“This is a great first step,” Stahl said, adding that funding and realizing this plan has been a long-time goal of the city.
In 2020, the city conveyed two acres of the Keefauver Farm to the Boones Creek Historical Trust, including the original farmhouse.
Vicki Shell, vice president of the Boones Creek Historical Trust, said the park will complement the activities of the organization, which aims to preserve the history and culture of Boones Creek.
“It’ll be a natural fit for families to come out there on a Saturday afternoon, hike around, have some fun, come on over and join us at the Opry or tour our museum,” she said. “It’s just a perfect marriage.”
Other business
Commissioners will also hear an update Thursday about the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce’s young professionals program, an initiative supported by a $100,000 grant from the city.
McKenzie Templeton, the director of the Chamber’s young professionals program, said commissioners will hear findings from the initiative’s recent summit and an online survey it created to gauge interest in the program. About 60 people attended the event and an equivalent number responded to the survey, Templeton said.
Organizers received feedback on ideal dates and times for events and the kinds of professional development and community service opportunities wanted by prospective members. Leaders are using that information to develop programming for the upcoming year.
Most of the people interested in the program are in their late 20s or early 30s, Templeton said.
In the future, organizers plan to partner with the ETSU Research Corporation and host monthly community service events with local organizations, including Coalition for Kids.
City commissioners meet the first and third Thursdays of the month at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers at City Hall, 601 E. Main St.