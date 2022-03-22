Fifteen years ago, restaurateur Vik Vatrana saw very little activity in downtown Johnson City, but in the past several years, that has dramatically changed.
"Now, you want to come to downtown," he said. "You want to hang out here. You want to come to downtown for lunch, for dinner, for drinks. It wasn't like that 10 years ago."
That rekindled interest in the city's business district has inspired Vatrana, the owner of Sahib Indian Restaurant, and business partners Kartik Kumar and Jaydeep Singh to open a new late-night Mexican eatery at the former site of the Willow Tree Coffeehouse, 216 E. Main St. They're eyeing an opening date in mid- or late May. Kumar and Singh will manage the day-to-day operations of the restaurant.
Called Diablo, the restaurant will offer Mexican and fusion cuisine. It will be open until around 11 p.m. or midnight on weekdays and 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It will feature a lunch and dinner menu, quick bite options for more nocturnal patrons, a contemporary bar, music, and outdoor dining in the breezeway next door.
Vatrana said the restaurant was an idea that Kumar and Singh developed after noticing a need for a late-night option downtown. They showed Vatrana how the district had evolved, and the trio decided to team up.
"People my age they love to go out after their shift ends, and they just want to sit down and chill," Kumar said. "When I came to downtown Johnson City, I didn't see many places open."
Crowds generated by events like the Blue Plum Festival also spurred the decision to set up downtown. Noticing lines at many bars and restaurants, Kumar and Singh wanted to open in a large location where customers wouldn't have to wait. Their goal is to keep Diablo's kitchen open as late as possible.
"We saw that downtown is growing, and that's why we want to be here," Vatrana said. "We want to be part of downtown. We want to know people here."
Diablo joins a bevy of restaurants opening soon in downtown Johnson City.
Peerless Hospitality Concepts, which also operates the Peerless Restaurant on North Roan Street, recently purchased a portion of the former Carolina, Clinchfield & Ohio train depot at 330 Cherry St., with a plan to open BURG'r & BARREL this spring.
The Black Olive also hopes to open a third location of its Italian restaurant at 202 E. Main St. this spring, and a new Mexican-Asian restaurant called Juan Siao will operate out of a newly constructed building on Tipton Street.
The former occupant of the space at 216 E. Main St., the Willow Tree Coffeehouse, announced plans to permanently close in August 2020, pointing to the public health challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The shop was a gathering space for many local artists.