Despite concerns from some board members and a nearby resident, a scaled-back rezoning request for properties in the Mountain Home neighborhood cleared the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday.
The proposal will now go the Johnson City Commission for another round of consideration.
Planning board members voted 6-1 to rezone 11 parcels from a mixture of I-2 (heavy industrial) and R-4 (medium density residential) to R-2 (low-density residential) and MX-1 (mixed use neighborhood). One property, currently home to Church Brothers Family Fun Store, would change from I-2 to B-3 (supporting central business district).
Chairwoman Stacey Wild voted against the request.
City staff, who requested the rezoning, have said the proposal lays the groundwork for some walkable, neighborhood-appropriate goods and services near Founders Park and Mountain Home.
It also eliminates outdated industrial zoning on city-owned property that was in place before the creation of Founders Park.
During the meeting Thursday, board members questioned the impact MX-1 zoning would have on nearby residents, asking about the availability of parking, the kind of buffers that would be in place between properties and the allowable size of buildings constructed in those zones.
The city recently amended its MX-1 district to make the list of permitted uses more focused on neighborhood-scale goods and services. The changes also made the designation more compatible with infill development.
Lorraine Brown, who lives on Lamont Street, questioned the demand for those businesses, stating that existing retail properties in the Mountain Home neighborhood aren’t being used for that purpose.
“To allow mixed use at the edge of our neighborhood does not help our neighborhood,” she stated, “and it will do nothing but divert business from the downtown and the Walnut Street corridor.”
In an email to planning commissioners, Brown outlined a series of concerns about the request. She said it could lead to an influx in vehicle traffic incompatible with the neighborhood’s current roads, limit available parking and cause stormwater issues.
Michael Mansy, who also spoke at the meeting Tuesday, owns two properties beside Founders Park where he has announced plans to build a coffee shop and bakery. That land is part of the rezoning request.
He told planning board members that there’s strong demand for businesses downtown and interest will only continue to grow.
“I can tell you there’s a need in that park for people to come in (and) grab a cup of coffee,” Mansy said. “It’s a cool mix. It’s what most downtowns do.”
Board member Bob Cooper said the request fits into an overarching effort to make the city friendlier to pedestrians, adding that he expects developers would put in businesses that will be useful to the neighborhood.
City Commissioner Jenny Brock, who also sits on the planning board, voted for the proposal, but Brock said she would prefer not to consider the request as a bundle.
That’s a concern that she also expressed when the city considered a larger version of the proposal in January.
City staff initially brought a bigger request to city commissioners and planning board members roughly four months ago, which at the time included 20 parcels.
Following concern from commissioners and residents, staff cut the number of properties.
The request is now limited to properties that owners expressly requested that the city rezone, city land with outdated zoning, and parcels that don’t conform with the underlying zoning.