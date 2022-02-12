ELIZABETHTON — For the second year in a row, Elizabethton’s biggest annual festival will be held in September rather than its traditional second weekend in June.
The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is now in the planning and coordinating stages for the 2022 Covered Bridge Days Festival, slated for Sept. 23-25.
The department is accepting applications for arts and crafts vendors for this year’s festival, and applications may be found at the website at coveredbridgedays.org. Spaces are limited, so the department is encouraging vendors start early to secure a spot.
This will also be the second time the Parks and Recreation Department has overseen Covered Bridge Days, which has been in existence for more than a half-century. In the 2021 festival, many new features have been introduced, including free Kids Island entertainment and attractions, a Youth Business Fair and many new vendors, food trucks and entertainment.
“We believe that in 2022, this event will be even more successful as staff is already working hard planning and adding even more exciting aspects to this highly anticipated event,” Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains said. “We can’t wait to share the news that 2022 holds for this event, and what we will offer to the citizens and visitors of Elizabethton.”
That news will be shared at the Parks and Recreation Department tab on the city of Elizabethton’s website: Elizabethton.org and on Facebook/elizabethtonparksandrecreation.