ELIZABETHTON — An old friend is returning to town at its former home.
Pizza Inn has announced that it will soon reopen its restaurant in Elizabethton at its old location of 101 Hudson Drive in the West Town Square Shopping Center. A press release issued by the company said it anticipates having the restaurant open by the end of the year.
“We are excited Pizza Inn is returning,” said Elizabethton Planning Director Logan Engle.
Pizza Inn said the opening of the restaurant in Elizabethton is part of a multi-unit development agreement with the company’s franchise business consultant, Dion Firooznia. Operating under the name D2 Restaurant Group, Firooznia and his team plan to open six buffet restaurants in Tennessee and North Carolina. The restaurant in Elizabethton is anticipated to be the first to open.
“Once I learned about the concept and value of the Pizza Inn brand, I wanted to be part of what’s happening here,” Firooznia said. I have always wanted to be a franchise, and I am confident in my ability to find and train good leaders to manage restaurants. The leadership is taking this company in the right direction, and I am excited about the product innovation and great quality.”
Firooznia started his career as an hourly employee at Carl’s Jr. Restaurants as a teenager. He worked through the ranks and moved to Hardee’s Food System before opening his own restaurant concept in Germany. Firooznia was instrumental in leading the turnaround of Bojangles’ Restaurants, was responsible for 110 company-owned stores and opened 79 restaurants during his 15-year tenure. He was an operating partner for 14 Qdoba Mexican Eats Restaurants in North Carolina before joining Pizza Inn in 2020.
“Dion immersed himself in the Pizza Inn brand over the last year and helped franchisees grow their business and improve standards,” said Mike Burns, chief operations officer of Rave Restaurant Group. “His proven management track record and experience reviving restaurants make Dion the perfect leader to re-establish Pizza Inn’s roots in North Carolina and Tennessee. We are confident Dion will set the standard for operating high volume buffet restaurants in at least six locations across different markets,” Burns said.
“Everywhere we go right now in Elizabethton, we feel the love and the residents tell us how excited they are that Pizza Inn is coming back,” Firooznia said. “The value of our hometown pizza buffet is unmatched: 12-15 fresh pizzas, a great salad bar, a delicious pasta bar, and desserts at an affordable price.”
Contributed to the Press