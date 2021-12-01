PINEY FLATS — There are a lot of local traditions celebrated every Christmas, and one of those is “The Journey”, which has presented annually by Piney Flats 1st Baptist Church, 100 Cherry St., Piney Flats. This year, “The Journey” will be presented on the nights of Dec. 10-12 from 6-9 p.m.
“The Journey” is more than just a Christmas story. “The Journey” takes the audience on a drive through the church parking lot and a journey through the life of Christ.
Following the story in the Bible, “The Journey” begins before the birth of Christ, with prophets of the Old Testament foretelling the coming of the Messiah. “The Journey” ends with the Resurrection and the open tomb.
The setups are made to appeal to all age levels. “The Journey” is even more appropriate in this age of pandemic. “It is an outdoor event, with social distancing easily enforced because the audience moves from scene to scene in the privacy of their own vehicle.
“The Journey” is presented free to the public.
Brian Wilson is minister of music.
Dr. Allen Davis is pastor.