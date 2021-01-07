A request for a five-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement to help a global automotive components manufacturing company add 25 jobs to its plant in the Washington County Industrial Park cleared another hurdle on Thursday.
The Washington County Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee voted to send the PILOT deal, which is a key part of the company’s plans for a $12.3 million expansion to its production line in Telford, to the full County Commission on Jan. 25.
The company, which is referred to as “Project Mercury” by economic development officials, matches the description of bearings maker Koyo/JTEKT, which is headquartered in Japan.
The county’s Industrial Development Board approved the PILOT request on Tuesday.
The project would be the third expansion of the company since it came to the Washington County Industrial Park, along with Nakatetsu Machining Technologies, as part of a now-completed PILOT in 2007.
The deal calls for Koyo/JTEKT to enter into an equipment lease with the county, which in turn will provide it with a 75% property “tax abatement over a graduated schedule of three years running from the time of each capital expenditure.”
In return, the company will make phased capital investments during a five-year period totaling $12.3 million to expand its product line, and to add 25 jobs to its current payroll of 159 full-time employees in Washington County.
The terms of the PILOT agreement call for the company to make an annual report to the county on the progress of meeting its goals for both job retention and job creation, beginning on Jan. 31, 2022.
The company is required to meet 90% of its commitment of 184 jobs at the site by the end of December 2025.
Alicia Summers, vice president of Northeast Tennessee Regional Partnership, said the company, which has three manufacturing locations in Tennessee, is currently paying an average annual salary of $48,700 at its Telford facility. The median income in Washington County is now $33.227.
The company, which is still under a 2016 PILOT agreement for manufacturing equipment, is also also considering an offer to move its operations to South Carolina.