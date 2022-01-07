Former state lawmaker Charles Allen has known Vance Cheek Sr. for almost his entire life, growing up next door to his family and later working with Cheek Sr. in the banking industry.
Allen came of age alongside Cheek’s kids, and when it snowed, he said, the entire neighborhood would go sledding in the Cheeks’ backyard.
“He was a pillar of the community,” Allen said. “He always had a word of wisdom for you, and it seemed like he’d been around forever.”
A former Johnson City mayor and retired banker, Cheek Sr. died this week at 97. His funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Appalachian Funeral Home with graveside at noon.
Cheek Sr. served on the Johnson City Commission for four years starting in 1969. He spent his last two years as city mayor, a position commissioners select from among their ranks.
“Our commission’s project was expanding sewers in Johnson City,” Cheek Sr. told the Johnson City Press in 2019. “Most of the city was still on septic tanks, so our main project was getting more of the city on the sewer system. It was a busy four years. The 100th-year time capsule was buried when I served. I’m the last man standing from that 1969 commission.”
His son, Vance Cheek Jr., followed in his father’s footsteps, serving on the commission in the late 1990s and also as Johnson City mayor. They’re the only father and son in Johnson City history to serve as mayor.
Cheek Jr. said his dad saw tremendous potential in Johnson City and was a firm believer in investing in the community.
“That’s why he did what he did when he was a banker,” Cheek Jr. said. “He was never reckless. He was never careless, but he was always willing to take on a little risk if he and the people behind the project really believed in it.”
Cheek Sr. was the longest-serving president of Home Federal Savings Bank, his son said, where he also acted as chief executive officer and chairman of the board. He was also a World War II veteran, serving in intelligence in the Pacific Theater, where he decoded and scrambled messages.
One enduring lesson Cheek Jr. learned from his father was the importance of making shrewd decisions while also accepting consequences.
“If you have a decision to make, put everything you’ve got into that decision and make the best decision you absolutely can,” Cheek Jr. said, “but then when you make it, the bullet’s out of the gun.”
Rebecca Henderson worked at Home Federal Savings Bank as a teller and has known the family since around the 1970s. She also served with Cheek Sr. on the Johnson City Public Library’s 125th anniversary committee.
“Mr. Cheek was really the definition of a gentleman,” Henderson said. “He was a very astute businessman. He was an outstanding community leader. He cared about his employees. He cared about the folks he met.”
Henderson called Cheek on his birthday a couple of years ago and made a habit of maintaining contact with him during the pandemic, a routine that she said he welcomed with excitement.
In 2016, the Interstate 26 overpass above Mountcastle Drive was renamed in honor of Cheek Sr. Motorists on the bridge can see First Tennessee Bank poking above other buildings on North Roan Street in the distance. That bright, multi-story structure previously housed Home Federal Savings Bank, which eventually merged with First Tennessee.
Allen served with Cheek Sr. on the board of State of Franklin Bank and worked with him just about daily for roughly a dozen years. Cheek Sr. was readily willing to share his knowledge and experience.
“He would always say, ‘Now, I’m not going to tell you what to do, but here’s what I think and here’s what I would have done,’” Allen said. “He was just kind of an elder statesman. ... You can’t say enough good things about him.”
Cheek Jr. said friends who knew his father for 50 or 60 years still called him “Mr. Cheek” as a show of respect.
“He was the last of an era,” his son said. “It’s cliche now to say ‘your word is your bond’ ..., but that was true with dad. People are going to remember dad as being tough, being fair, being caring.”