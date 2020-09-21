Traffic slowed due to median repair work at West Market Street and University Parkway became more congested Monday afternoon following a wreck involving a city transit bus and pickup truck.
Police said there was one person on the bus, but no injuries in the crash.
Johnson City Public Works crews began repairing concrete medians at the intersection Monday.
The work will occur in two phases and is expected to be complete by Oct. 2. Various traffic and turn lanes will be closed throughout the project. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.