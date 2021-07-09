East Market Street in downtown Johnson City is starting to look like a road again.

Work began in January on the 100 block of East Market Street to install new sewer cleanouts, rehabilitate and replace sewer lines and install a new water mainline, water service lines and fire sprinkler connections..

The work is part of a $1 million project to rehabilitate 2,600 feet of sewer line and more than 550 feet of waterline installation in and around downtown.

The East Market Street phase of the project was only expected to last three months, but was delayed while the city completed work in the Langston neighborhood.

The actual water and sewer portion of the project was completed in April, with work to replace the sidewalks and repave the road beginning in May. Public Works Director Phil Pindzola told the Press in May the street is expected to be completed this month.

Press Staff Writer David Floyd contributed to this report.