Event workers for Meet the Mountains, an outdoors recreation festival held in downtown Johnson City since 2018, were setting up activity stations Friday after the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancelation last year.
It’s one of the first major festivals for downtown Johnson City, but there will be some changes due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Festival Director Samm Keys said attendees should bring masks, as they will be required to stand in lines or participate in the larger attractions, though masks and sanitizer will be provided on-site as well.
The festival began Friday and continues Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.