With assistance from a $570 grant, students in Anita Sutherland's fourth-grade class at South Side Elementary School will produce an educational podcast, which will help classmates catch up on lessons they miss during days away from school.
Sutherland is one of 19 Johnson City teachers that the Johnson City Public Schools Foundation surprised with grant funding on Tuesday.
In total, $23,640.96 was awarded to teachers at South Side, Cherokee Elementary, Towne Acres Elementary, Lake Ridge Elementary, Indian Trail Intermediate and Liberty Bell Middle schools. The instructors applied for the funding, which came from the Mooneyhan Family Foundation.
In addition to the podcast, Sutherland said her fourth graders will also put together a newsletter.
"It's a huge difference," Sutherland said about the grant. "It's things that we normally wouldn't get. ... The teachers get excited to put in for it because we do know it's going to be something extra."
Lemy Hutson, the board chair of the Johnson City Public Schools Foundation, said the organization serves as the philanthropic arm for the school system, providing grants and scholarships.
The group encourages teachers to submit applications for up to $2,000. The grants largely support science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics projects and supplemental lessons that teachers would normally pay for themselves.
"We know teachers give above and beyond what they need to do and are asked to do, and so this is just us helping them out," Hutson said.
Hutson said the foundation didn't hand out grants last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it recently received an additional $30,000 donation that it hopes to disperse to teachers in the spring.
Hutson also has a personal stake in this charitable effort. She attended Johnson City schools and is a Johnson City native.
"It's great to be on this giving side now and to visit the same schools I grew up going to," she said.
Keisha Scott, a first-grade teacher at South Side Elementary School, said the almost $680 she received will help pay for science-leveled readers for her students and art robots, which are devices that link with an iPad. Her students will be able to code the robots to draw pictures.
Scott's grant will also cover the cost of a microscope with computer connectivity, which will help her teach students about plant and animal anatomy. Scott said her students are much more engaged in lessons when they include a hands-on component.
"This just allows me to put more things in their hands to keep them engaged and really see the real-life application," Scott said.
She added that the Johnson City Public Schools Foundation has always been receptive to meeting the needs of teachers.
"Johnson City is so good to us," Scott said. "I say it every year. It's amazing to have someone on our side. Somebody who really believes in what we're doing and the kids and really wants to give them the best opportunity possible."