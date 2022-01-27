Long housed on East Market Street near City Hall, the Chamber of Commerce has now moved to a suite in the newly renovated Model Mill — a location the organization hopes will allow it to put its best foot forward as it acts as an ambassador for the region.
"We have a facility that meets the quality of our organization," said Bob Cantler, CEO of the Johnson City-Jonesborough-Washington County Chamber of Commerce. "The community's growing, and we hope this helps us to continue that momentum."
Although the organization is still waiting for some appliances and furniture, which has been complicated by supply chain issues, the Chamber has established office space for its employees and has set up its new conference room. The organization made the move last week.
"This is the front door for people who are relocating," Cantler said, adding that it will act as a place for visitors and businesses to learn more about Johnson City and East Tennessee.
Through BrightRidge, the suite will have a 10 gig internet connection, a service Cantler said the Chamber will be able to demonstrate to visitors. In the conference room, the organization will also display the names of 107 years worth of chairmen and chairwomen. There, the organization will be able to host meetings of its young professionals', intro to Johnson City and co-starter programs.
The Model Mill, at 500 W. Walnut St., is a century-old former flour mill that developers recently transformed into office space. Father and son Rab and Grant Summers redeveloped the building and moved their family's highway construction company, Summers-Taylor Inc., into the structure in late 2020.
The law firm Baker Donelson and East Tennessee State University's Office of University Advancement and National Alumni Association have also moved into the building.
Cantler said the Chamber's foundation will eventually have the option to buy its suite in the Model Mill once new market tax credits for the development of the building sunset, which occurs in 2026.
The Chamber's old home at 603 E. Market St. is for sale, and Cantler said there have been a couple of potential buyers who have expressed serious interest. There was a contract with one, he said, but they ran into issues with financing.
"There's been enough activity that we're still encouraged," Cantler said.
The East Market Street building used to house both the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce and the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau, which are both moving to more visible locations in the downtown area.
The bureau is moving its offices and the visitors center to the two-story portion of the former Carolina, Clinchfield & Ohio Railway depot building at 300 Buffalo St.
"We're very proud of our community," Cantler said, "and now I think there's a more intentional effort for us to market who we are."
The results of the 2020 Census, Cantler noted, demonstrate that the community is growing. Johnson City saw its population increase 12.5% between 2010 and 2020, jumping from 63,152 to 71,046.
"But right now we recognize that a lot of our growth has been organic," Cantler said. "If we were more intentional of making it easier for people to find information about the community, to understand what are the amenities and the value of living here, (then) hopefully we could sustain a good positive growth for a years to come."