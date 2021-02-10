The section of East Market Street between South Roan and Buffalo was closed Tuesday as work crews continued making improvements to the water and wastewater system in downtown Johnson City.
The two-phase project started in October and includes 2,600 feet of sewer line rehabilitation and approximately 560 feet of waterline installation along parts of Buffalo Street and East Market Street.
Johnson City is reinvesting more than $1 million in the project, a portion of which is being funded through the Appalachian Regional Commission.
Phase two, which started in January, involves water and sewer work on East Market Street, including open cut installation of a new waterline and new water service lines. Properties along the street will also get new sprinkler connections.
City engineer Jonathan Lane said the city has two different crews on East Market Street. One is lining sewer laterals and installing sewer cleanouts, which is complete, and the second crew is replacing the 100-year-old water line that runs down the roadway.
"The pipe was 100 years old, had a great useful life, but we're replacing it now with a new 12-inch water line," Lane said.
Crews have so far installed about 41% of the new 12-inch waterline, which will total approximately 560 feet once complete.
The road will be closed as crews continue work, which the city expects will wrap up in March.
Workers have also rehabilitated sewer manholes on Buffalo Street and East Market Street.