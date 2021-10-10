“Al Norte al Sur: Latino Life in the South,” a traveling photography exhibition by José Galvez, is on display through Nov. 26 at the Reece Museum on the campus of East Tennessee State University.
This exhibition is in conjunction with the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at ETSU and is sponsored by the Reece Museum in partnership with the Mary B. Martin School of the Arts, Language and Culture Resource Center, Office of Equity and Inclusion, Department of Literature and Language and Department of Art and Design.
“Al Norte al Sur: Latino Life in the South” is the result of Galvez’s intense documentation of Latinos living in the southern United States and contains dozens of images of work, play, protest and celebration. The Tucson, Arizona, native and Pulitzer Prize-winning artist and documentarian has been capturing Latino life in the United States for more than 40 years.
Through photographs, Galvez studies the behavior of immigrants adapting to and navigating a new multilingual, multicultural existence. The “Al Norte al Sur” exhibition represents a more nuanced contribution to current debates on immigration and assimilation. The work, which evolves every year as Galvez travels, has recently shown at dozens of colleges and universities.
Galvez and his wife and son have been living in North Carolina for the past 17 years. The artist continues to travel throughout the South, documenting the lives of Latinos and their continued impact on the landscape.
The Reece Museum is open to the public and admission is free. Regular hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
For more information, call the Reece Museum at 423-439-4392. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.
