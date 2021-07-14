Tim Pharis was officially welcomed to the Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park manager position on Wednesday by Tennessee State Park personnel and park namesake former Sen. Lamar Alexander.
Rocky Fork State Park was officially designated as a state park in 2012 and was opened in 2015. It became the Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park in 2019, after former Gov. Bill Haslam named the park in honor of Alexander.
“Every now and then amidst the political controversy that we see on television, people get together to do a good thing, and this is a good example of that,” Alexander said of the park’s creation.
Pharis became a ranger at Rocky Fork in 2015. He was promoted to the position of park manager in January 2021, but the event was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I got the job as park ranger at Rocky Fork, and I knew I had made it to where I needed to be,” Pharis said. “And as soon as I got here, I was just surrounded by tons of love and support.”
Pharis said one of his biggest goals as park manager is to build a visitor’s center in the park.
“We have an awesome opportunity to get it right the first time,” he said. “We can learn from the mistakes of 55 other parks and really get this correct, and not only get a comfortable place for our visitors, but also protect Rocky Fork while we do it, because Rocky Fork is an awesome place.”
Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely said the development of Rocky Fork will be an economic driver for Unicoi County.
“In the very near future and going into future years, the park development is going to be an economic driver for our county, and it’ll just be a blessing to everybody that has the opportunity to come up and see the beauty that is naturally displayed in our county,” Evely said.
Pharis said he believes Rocky Fork has the potential to become the top wilderness destination in the state. The park has more than 19 miles of marked hiking trails, almost 15 miles of marked mountain biking trails, rock climbing routes and fishing spots in addition to guided hikes and other educational programming.
“I’m humbled to be able to be here with everybody else guiding me, lending me a hand, yelling at me, poking me with a stick, calling me at 1 o’clock in the morning,” Pharis said. “I am tickled to death, and I can’t wait for this to be the top wilderness destination in the state, because it has what it takes.”