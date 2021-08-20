ELIZABETHTON — High water caused road damage in several locations in the Stoney Creek section of Carter County on Friday. Some sections of Peters Hollow were closed because of washed out roads. Crews were still assessing the damage during the late morning, but Shannon Burchette, assistant road superintendent of the Carter County Highway Department said the damage was mostly to a section which included Peters Hollow, Liberty Hollow, Dry Hollow and Grindstaff Hollow.
Burchette said he would provide a more detailed report of storm damage to county roads later Friday. He said the Gap Creek, Buffalo Creek and the other areas which commonly have problems were not affected by the storm.
The high water led to the closure of the Carter County School System on Friday. The school administration was still at work at the Central Office. Steve Walsh, facilities director for the school system said his initial survey on Friday morning uncovered no damage to the schools or the property.
He said the work done to prevent flooding to the ball fields at Unaka High School earlier this summer paid off and there were no problems there. Walsh said he had not yet been to Roan Mountain at the time he spoke with the Johnson City Press.
More details of the damage from the flood will be reported as information becomes available.