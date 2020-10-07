ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Fire Department reported that the occupants of a house at 1700 Charlotte Drive were able to safely evacuate when the house caught fire on Tuesday evening, but a family pet died in the fire.
Firefighters were called to the fire at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday. All occupants were reportedly out of the home when the fire trucks arrived. The firefighters reported there were flames in a bedroom, which the firefighters were able to extinguish.
The firefighters said the initial observations of the investigation made it appear the fire broke out with a heating blanket placed on an aquarium tank. Firefighters said the body of a bearded dragon lizard was found and appeared to have died in the fire.