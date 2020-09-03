A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night on train tracks in west Johnson City, police said in a news release.
About 9:40 p.m., police were called to the tracks adjacent to McKinley Road, where Norfolk Southern Railway had reported striking a victim with a train. First responders arrived to find the victim deceased.
The victim’s vehicle was found near the scene at a section between crossings.
The person's name was not included in the news release.
Police said the investigation was continuing Thursday.