McKinley Road and tracks

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night on train tracks in west Johnson City, police said in a news release.

About 9:40 p.m., police were called to the tracks adjacent to McKinley Road, where Norfolk Southern Railway had reported striking a victim with a train. First responders arrived to find the victim deceased.

The victim’s vehicle was found near the scene at a section between crossings.

The person's name was not included in the news release.

Police said the investigation was continuing Thursday.

A pedestrian was struck in the same area in March 2019.