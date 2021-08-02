ELIZABETHTON — Continued dumping of garbage into recycling bins could lead to the suspension of the recycling services at one recycling site in Elizabethton.
The Landfill Committee of the Carter County Commission has been monitoring the illegal dumping at the recycling center on Mill Street for a few months and has installed cameras. The Recycling Center is operated by the city of Elizabethton’s Street and Sanitation Division, but it is serviced by the Carter County Landfill.
Carter County Landfill Manager Benny Lyons said his employees have had to separate the garbage from the recyclables, including pulling out dirty diapers and many used needles and other hazards.
In response, the Landfill Committee voted during its monthly meeting Monday to suspend services to the dumpsters in the Mill Street Recycling Center. Lyons then said he was agreeable to working for another month with the city to work toward a resolution. The committee then changed the motion to allow the extra month to correct the problem.
Chairman Gary Bailey said the county has just purchased a new bailer at more than $350,000 and there should be precautions to make sure it is not damaged. Lyons said the county will also get billed when garbage is allowed to contaminate bales and then those contaminated bales are sold.
The committee also reconvened as the Highway Committee of the Carter County Commission. Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh reported on several road projects the Highway Department has worked on this summer.
Some of the biggest projects are road construction on roads that have sometimes been underwater when nearby waters reach high levels. These included Cable Hollow Road and Mallard Cove Road, both on Watauga Lake, and Water Plant Road in the Gap Creek area. The work included $25,690 for road construction on Cable Hollow Road, $15,678 for sloping banks and widening roads on Cable Hollow Road; $12,208 for road construction on Mallard Cove Road on July 21 and $8,250 for road construction on Mallard Cove Road on July 26; $6,558 for road construction on Water Plant Road on July 27 and $13,704 for road construction on Water Plant Road on July 28.