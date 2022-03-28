Peggy Ann Bakery will close its Johnson City location on Thursday, the business said in a post on its Facebook page.
"We have some sad news," the post said. "March will be the last month Peggy Ann Bakery Johnson City will be open. We have an opportunity to pull back and focus on what truly matters, family. We are so thankful for our family, friends, team and customers who made this place so special for almost three years. This isn't goodbye just see you later, Johnson City."
The bakery will continue to operate its location in Greeneville, Tennessee.
It initially opened in Johnson City at 803 W. Walnut St. in September 2019. That spot was previously home to Alley Kat and Slammin' Sammy's.
Will Martin, who owns and operates the bakery with his wife Stacy, said at the time that people were already traveling from Jonesborough, Johnson City and Elizabethton to visit their location in Greeneville. Consequently, opening a second location in Johnson City made sense.
Peggy Ann Bakery is grounded in family tradition. Stacy Martin’s grandfather and grandmother, Bill and Peggy Ann Arrowood, founded the bakery in 1982 with Peggy Ann serving as the inspiration for the bakery’s name.
Stacy’s grandfather died several years after the bakery got off the ground, and his son, John Arrowood, who had been helping his parents with the business, picked up the reins, operating the bakery alongside his wife Imogene.
Stacy’s parents spent a lot of time at the bakery when she was a kid, and she grew up assisting her father with much of the actual baking.
“At a very young age I started making pumpkin pies and breads,” she said. “It was my job — the easier things that he could find for me to do.”
This story will be updated.