Johnson City Police have identified the man killed Tuesday on Interstate 26 as a resident of Bean Station.
David Beatty was apparently attempting to cross the westbound lanes of the interstate when he was struck by a vehicle. Beatty's age and address were not included in a press release from the police department.
The driver of the vehicle that hit Beatty didn’t stop, but police tracked the person down later in the day on Tuesday, according to the press release.
An officer responded to an area on I-26 near the Okolona entrance ramp onto the westbound lanes about something in the road that was causing a traffic hazard.
When the officer arrived, they determined it was a person. The JCPD traffic homicide unit and criminal investigators responded to the scene to gather evidence.
The body was taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University pending autopsy, identification and notification of next of kin.
The preliminary investigation into the incident led investigators to believe that the pedestrian was attempting to cross I-26 at the time he was struck. The driver of the vehicle who struck the pedestrian has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation.
The investigation is continuing, and anyone with any further information concerning the incident is encouraged to call the Traffic Homicide Unit at 423-434-6143.