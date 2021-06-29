Tire impressions from the car of a man charged with running over a pedestrian and killing him matched tire marks on the dead man’s body, according to testimony Tuesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Adonis H. Gardner, 29, 1400 E. Unaka Ave., was in court for a preliminary hearing in his vehicular homicide case.
He’s accused of running over a pedestrian, Jason Ashby, sometime before 6 a.m. June 21 near 900 Pardee St. His body was found by a woman who called 911.
According to testimony on Tuesday, Gardner’s vehicle was identified on a nearby surveillance camera and was located at the corner of Crown Street and East Unaka Avenue. Police went to Gardner’s home around noon that day and asked him to accompany them to the police department for questioning.
JCPD Investigator Brady Higgins testified that Gardner said he had dropped off a friend near Keystone Apartments and was driving home when he ran over something. He looked in his rear-view mirror and saw a body in the road.
Higgins said Gardner reported getting out of his car to check on the man, but he left the scene without calling 911. Video surveillance showed Gardner return to the scene and check on Ashby a second time, but he left again and didn’t return.
Higgins said Gardner said he’d had one beer earlier in the morning at a downtown bar, then dropped his friend off at her residence. After that, Gardner took two prescribed medications — Seroquel and Paxil — before heading home.
According to Higgins, Gardner admitted he was not supposed to drink or drive while taking that medication and it made him sleepy and put in a “tranquil state.”
Assistant Public Defender David Crichton questioned Higgins about how quickly that medication would take effect, but Assistant District Attorney General Matt Matney objected as to Higgins’ expertise in that area.
Matney asked the judge to revoke Gardner’s bond while Crichton asked it be reduced. The judge did neither and left it at $50,000.
Gardner’s appearance in Criminal Court was set for Sept. 27.