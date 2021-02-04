Johnson City waits for governor's go-ahead to reopen recreational facilities

The Paw Patrol performance at the Freedom Hall Civic Center has been cancelled.

VStar Entertainment Group has announced the cancellation of “Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue,” which was scheduled for June 7 and June 8 at the Freedom Hall Civic Center.

According to a press release Thursday, this announcement comes following cancellations of numerous VStar Entertainment shows across the country due to COVID-19 restrictions.

All tickets purchased online or through the Etix Call Center with a credit or debit card will be refunded automatically beginning Feb. 15, 2021.

If your credit or debit card account has changed in any way that would prevent you from receiving a refund (i.e. bank mergers, card theft or fraud, etc.), please call 423-461-4884 before Feb. 15, 2021 so we can process your refund without delays.

Due to high volumes, those who have already purchased tickets should expect to see a refund within 20 business days after the refund start date.

Although the box office is closed to in-person transactions, for guests who purchased tickets with cash at the box office, refunds can be obtained by calling 423-461-4884.