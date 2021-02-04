VStar Entertainment Group has announced the cancellation of “Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue,” which was scheduled for June 7 and June 8 at the Freedom Hall Civic Center.
According to a press release Thursday, this announcement comes following cancellations of numerous VStar Entertainment shows across the country due to COVID-19 restrictions.
All tickets purchased online or through the Etix Call Center with a credit or debit card will be refunded automatically beginning Feb. 15, 2021.
If your credit or debit card account has changed in any way that would prevent you from receiving a refund (i.e. bank mergers, card theft or fraud, etc.), please call 423-461-4884 before Feb. 15, 2021 so we can process your refund without delays.
Due to high volumes, those who have already purchased tickets should expect to see a refund within 20 business days after the refund start date.
Although the box office is closed to in-person transactions, for guests who purchased tickets with cash at the box office, refunds can be obtained by calling 423-461-4884.