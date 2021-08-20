ELIZABETHTON — After 80 years, Fireman 1st Class Paul Edd Saylor of the U.S. Navy was finally returned home on Friday. In a solemn funeral and graveside service, Saylor was buried at Happy Valley Memorial Park next to his parents, the Rev. Samuel and Mary Saylor.
Members of the Saylor family made the long trek from across the U.S. to be there for Saylor’s return. Because of the long passage of time, there were no family members left who had been alive when the 21-year-old was killed when the battleship USS Oklahoma was sunk during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
But while none of the family members who attended the services on Friday had known Paul, the family had kept his memory alive through these years.
Susan Saylor was one of those.
She is Paul's niece, and she told the Johnson City Press of the many trips and family reunions back to Johnson City her family had made during her childhood. During those visits, she had read the many letters that Paul had written to his family during his year in the Navy.
Although lower enlisted men received low pay during the early 1940s, Susan said Paul was sending money home to his parents. She said the letters also revealed his drive to get ahead and his sense of responsibility.
“He figured out early on that you could get promoted if you study hard and pass exams,” Susan told the Press. Even though he was only in the Navy for a little over a year before he was killed, he was quickly promoted and was a Navy fireman, first class, when he died, averaging a promotion every three months, which was as fast as possible under the promotion system of the time.
Paul Saylor was also not forgotten by his nation, even though he was buried for 80 years in graves marked with the single word “unknown.”
His body had been recovered from the wreck of the Oklahoma during the Navy's Herculean effort to recover all those who had been killed. But the nation and the Saylor family had to wait for breakthroughs in genetic science to identify the remains.
That identification finally came when the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in Honolulu, Hawaii indisputably proved Paul’s remains were present.
After a stormy night in Carter County, a funeral procession transported Paul's remains and his family to Happy Valley on a sunny and hot morning on Friday. The Navy Funeral Honors Team from Knoxville provided military honors.
A photograph of Paul, with his young face in his immaculate white uniform made him appear to be just like the sailors in the honor team.
Pastor Richard Goforth led the opening prayer and scripture reading and then Capt. James Turner, an Army chaplain, gave the memorial and Gospel message. Turner said these honors from a grateful nation and family were honors that Paul had earned. He told the family that Paul “left behind a legacy that inspires us.”
Keith Saylor then spoke for the family about Paul.
Several other honors were presented to the family, including awards from the Veterans Affairs and a memorial commendation presented by Cmdr. Brian Walker of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Tennessee.
The memorial brochure for Paul concluded by saying “His contribution made a difference in the lives of those he left behind. Had he survived, his eagerness to succeed, his demonstrated self-discipline and his desire to learn would have surely propelled him forward into a successful life and career.”