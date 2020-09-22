ELIZABETHTON — The government of Carter County continues to recover from the shock of County Mayor Rusty Barnett’s sudden death.
Barnett died Monday morning as he was preparing to leave the hospital for a recuperative period at home after a heart attack last week
It was business as usual Tuesday at the courthouse, which now displays a large wreath in memory of the fallen leader. Meanwhile, history was made within its walls as Patty Woodby took the oath of office as interim mayor.
Woodby was in line for the position after being re-elected chairwoman of the Carter County Commission Monday in a reorganizational meeting of the commission that had been scheduled months ago, before Barnett’s health problems.
Carter County Attorney Joshua Hardin said the succession is addressed in state law. That statute specifies that the chairman of the Carter County Commission will immediately take the oath of office of mayor, but the term is limited to no more than 120 days. The days start counting on the day of death.
Any time during that period, the Carter County Commission may elect a mayor to serve the remaining two years of the term.
Hardin said the Commission can choose anyone, as long as the candidate passes the standards spelled out by law that he or she must be a qualified voter of Carter County, must be at least 25 years old, must have been a resident of the county for the past three years and must not have a criminal conviction that has made him or her infamous.
Woodby said she is not sure whether she wants to serve as interim county mayor for more than the next four months.
The remaining time on the mayor’s term is two years; the next general election will not be until 2022. Still, Woodby said she is grateful she has been given this opportunity to serve as mayor and will see how she handles the job and whether or not she enjoys it.
Woodby is especially proud to have had the opportunity to serve as mayor because she has made some local history: she became the first woman to serve as mayor of Carter County. She is also the first Carter County employee to become mayor, serving as deputy clerk in the Carter County Circuit Court Clerk’s office.
She is also the first woman elected to chair the Carter County Commission.
Woodby’s first day as interim mayor was hectic. She reported to Carter County Clerk Mary Gouge in the morning to take the oath of office.
“I had to sign some papers and payroll sheets,” Woodby said of her first actions as mayor. She also took some time during the day to go around to introduce herself to various office holders and to have an initial conversation with some of them.
Meanwhile, Woodby remains the chief deputy clerk in Circuit Court. She said the decisions are still being made on how those responsibilities will be shared while she serves as interim mayor.