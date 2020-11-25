ELIZABETHTON — During Monday’s meeting to select a new Carter County mayor, members of the County Commission and others presented Interim Mayor Patty Woodby with a series of questions concerning economic development in the county, along with questions about the county’s response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and Woodby’s background.
Woodby, who was chosen to complete the term of late Mayor Rusty Barnett, detailed her plan to bring new jobs to the county and retain the jobs already there.
“I think economic development starts with the establishment of an economic development department in the county,” Woodby said. “That is the groundwork for getting jobs into our area. That is going to be a collaboration with the city (Elizabethton) and City Council. We shouldn’t be working against each other, we should be working with each other.”
Woodby said that with the development of an economic development department comes an economic development position. She said that would be someone responsible for finding job opportunities and bringing them back to Carter County.
Woodby also mentioned the joint economic development board, which includes Watauga and Johnson City, and the Industrial Development Bond Board. “We should get together with them and set up a plan for not just recruiting, but for retaining the current industry we have here, such as Snap-on, A.Y. McDonald, and Mapes. We need to keep those here and be appreciative to them for being loyal to us.”
She said economic development starts locally with such recruitment and retention. Woodby said the county can then act on a regional platform. But she said that even when working regionally, the county must have a person at the table who understands Carter County, knows the groundwork and knows about the county’s natural resources and tourism. “We have to have that individual,” Woodby said, “who an industry can call (and) who can say ‘let me show you this piece of property, this building that is available.’”
On the topic of ecotourism, Woodby said “I support increasing tourism around our unspoiled natural resources … with minimal impact to the environment being a primary concern. … We have a great group here, Keep Carter County Beautiful.” She said that group does a great job in keeping the area clean. Woody said the county should collaborate with them “to keep the unspoiled natural resources beautiful.”
“By promoting this, that brings the fly fishing, the kayaking, the fishing tournaments,” she said. “We could have a fishing tournament on Watauga Lake. We can do all those things without hurting the natural beauty of our county. … We have got it here, it is just a matter of promoting it and getting (the word) out to the tourists who want to come here. ... I do support tourism for our county.”
When asked by Commissioner Mike Hill why she thought she would be a good mayor, Woody said, “I have team-working ability to bring the county, the commission and the officeholders and all of our constituents together. I believe I have the empathy to step into people’s shoes to see what they are dealing with and how they are feeling. I am willing to listen and to learn.”
