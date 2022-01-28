Johnson City Medical Center and Niswonger Children's Hospital diverted some patients to other facilities Friday morning after their fire suppression system was triggered, causing flooding in the special care unit at Niswonger and several units on floors below before the sprinklers could be stopped.
There was no harm to patients, according to the release, but 12 babies and 19 adults were relocated to other rooms by employees and the Johnson City Fire Department.
The hospitals were on diversion, but normal operations have resumed. Johnson City Medical Center is working with the fire department to investigate what triggered the sprinkler system.
Read the full release below:
An incident at Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) required the assistance of Johnson City Fire Department the morning of Friday, Jan. 28. The fire suppression system was activated, initiating the automatic sprinklers in the Special Care Unit of Niswonger Children’s Hospital. The sprinkler system, as designed, released a volume of water large enough to cause some flooding in the unit and in other units on floors below the Special Care Unit before the system could be deactivated. Team members throughout the building, with the assistance of the Johnson City Fire Department, relocated 12 infants and 19 adults in order to ensure their safety. There was no harm to any patient.
For a period of time this morning, Niswonger Children’s Hospital and JCMC were on diversion for ambulance traffic, but normal operations have commenced.
Ballad Health thanks the team members and the Johnson City Fire Department who responded quickly to protect patients, visitors and staff. JCMC is working with the Johnson City Fire Department to continue to investigate the situation. The safety of all patients and team members remains Ballad Health’s top priority.