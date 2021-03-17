Beginning Friday night, Boones Creek Road will be closed to traffic between the Interstate 26 interchange ramps until early Monday morning.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the road will be closed in the area under the interstate bridges from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.
On Monday, one lane of traffic will be open in each direction and this will be the final configuration for the project.
Businesses on either side of the interchange will be accessible.
Detour signage will be in place to direct traffic around the work zone.
This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.
The $15.6 million road project, which is slated to be complete at the end of April, began in July 2019 and has included the widening and realignment of Boones Creek Road, as well as reconfiguring the entry and exit ramps of I-26. When completed, the exit will become a “diverging diamond.”