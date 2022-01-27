Johnson City’s Parks and Recreation and Police departments are holding a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1 in the dining room at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St.
Parks and Recreation has the following temporary positions available:
· Lifeguards
· Soccer referees
· Softball umpires/scorekeepers
· Tennis instructors
· Summer camp counselors
· Grounds maintenance
· Mowing crew
· Park attendants
· Weekend tournament grounds crew
· Golf maintenance
Applicants must be 16 or older and are encouraged to bring two forms of identification. Acceptable forms of identification include driver license, social security card, and passport. Johnson City Parks and Recreation is an equal opportunity employer. For more information, call 423-283-5815.
The Johnson City Police Department is looking for potential officers with integrity, good judgement, and the willingness to make a difference in the community.
New officers receive nine weeks of paid training at the police academy, followed by 16 weeks of on-the-job training under the guidance of experienced field training officers.
New officers will start on one of five patrol units, working 12-hour shifts with an uninterrupted seven-day break each month. Starting trainee pay is $35,415.46 and moves to $37,198.14 after completion of the probationary period.
Examination registration information and requirements are available on the City website, www.johnsoncitytn.org/hr.