As of Monday afternoon, 1,017 students have been opted out of the Johnson City Schools system's new mask mandate.
That's out of the system's total student body of 8,035 students, which includes pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade.
By grade level, 418 students have been opted out at the high school level, 274 in grades 5 through 8, and 315 at the elementary school level.
That's about 10% of the student body apiece in grades K-4 and 5-8. At the high school, where more students have had the opportunity to get vaccinated, that represents 18% of the student body.
On Aug. 13, the Johnson City Board of Education decided in a 6-1 vote to require students and staff to wear masks starting Tuesday. Dr. Ginger Carter was the lone no vote.
The policy does, however, enable parents to opt their children out of the mandate by filling out a form online.
"It's about where I was expecting," Board Chair Kathy Hall said about the number of opt outs. "I think if we can get about 85-90% of our students to be masked, that's a huge step forward."
"100% would be ideal," she continued. "But, realistically, I'm not sure if that's going to happen. I think any step forward is a good step."
The mask requirement lasts through Sept. 10, and the school board's next regular meeting is Sept. 7, meaning they'll be able to decide whether to extend the mandate at that time.
Previously, the board had narrowly voted on Aug. 2 to recommend that students wear masks in school.
On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order giving parents the ability to opt their children out of a mask mandate if a school board enacts one.
He said in a statement, however, that he does not intend to call a special session to address mask mandates "at this time." Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton threatened to do so if school systems authorized mask mandates for students.
Just before the board's special called meeting on Friday afternoon, the school system reported 96 positive cases: 89 among students and 7 among staff.
That was almost double the 52 cases they had reported on Aug. 10, which was in turn double the 22 cases the school system reported on Aug. 6. The school system updates those numbers every Tuesday and Friday.
On Monday, the system said it would be closing Coyote Hall No. 1 at Indian Trail Intermediate School because of the increasing number of positive cases, which will affect 73 students.
The hall, which includes three classrooms, will be closed for 14 days and the system said students will be provided with educational opportunities while they're at home.
"It shows that we do need to do anything we can do to stop the spread in our schools," Hall said about the hallway closure. "And really that's so we can keep as many kids in school as we can, so although you hate to close a hallway, you'd rather do that than close a school."