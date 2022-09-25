Local news logo
Staff reports

The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in The Johnson City Press and the Kingsport Times News on Sundays, has announced it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition.

“We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade in an e-Edition format to our newspaper partners,” said Kevin Craig, SVP of Newspaper Relations for The Arena Group, publisher of Parade.

