Members of the County-Owned Property Committee voted Thursday to ask Washington County commissioners to purchase a former hardware building in Jonesborough to meet the early voting needs of the county’s Election Commission.
The recommendation to buy the Olde Towne Ace Hardware building, 220 N. 2nd Ave., now goes to the county’s Budget Committee meeting next week.
“The time to do something is now,“ said County Commissioner Danny Edens, who made the motion to purchase the 10,700-square-foot property.
County Commissioner Mike Ford agreed, telling his colleagues a decision on the matter has been “put off, and kicked around for years.”
The committee’s vote followed a discussion with Election Commission officials about the office’s space needs. Election Commissioner Jon Ruetz told committee members: “Our situation is dire in terms of space.”
Even so, County Commissioner Jodi Jones, who cast the lone “no” in a voice vote on the motion, said she would like to see the county develop a plan to “maximize the use of the space” at the former hardware property.
Washington County officials are reviewing their options for renewing the lease on the former Jonesborough hardware store, which was used as an early voting site last year. The county’s one-year lease on the facility expired in January.
The owner of the property, former Jonesborough Alderman David Sell, has granted the county a 60-day time extension for making a decision on the property.
Commissioners voted in January 2020 to approve a request from the Election Commission to lease the building — located across U.S. Highway 11E from the George P. Jaynes Justice Center — at a cost of $77,500.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told the property committee that the original asking price for the building was higher than the property’s appraisal, but noted the owner is “flexible, to some extent, on the purchase price.”
Election officials originally approached county commissioners in 2019 with a plan to buy the old hardware property for $975,000, and use another $345,000 to make renovations to the building.
The Election Commission distributed a letter to the property committee noting that its members visited more than 20 locations looking for any “workable options for early voting sites,” including a possible replacement to the former Princeton Arts Center site in Johnson City.
Ruetz said the Election Commission is at capacity at the Princeton Arts site, which could be replaced by space now being negotiated at Freedom Hall. He said the Gray Commons early voting site is at 90% of its utilization.
He said the old hardware property offered the Election Commission the best opportunity to meet its growing demands.
Election officials said the November 2020 election saw nearly 70% of Washington County residents voting early, representing 37,454 votes out of a total 54,601 votes cast.
Ruetz said an average of 1,000 voters used each of the early voting sites during the November presidential election.
In its letter to the property committee, the Election Commission wrote that it began a search for a new early voting site in 2018 after learning “by chance” the space it had been using in the basement of Washington County Courthouse had been “reassigned to another county department.”