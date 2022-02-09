The Washington County Budget Committee voted Wednesday to forward a request to county commissioners later this month from BrightRidge officials asking for $2.64 million in matching funds to secure a state $8.8 million broadband grant.
The motion, however, was made with three key stipulations.
The first of those provisions is that the county government would be “held harmless” if federal officials later determine the county’s use of its money from the American Recovery Plan Act to cover the required 30% local match of an emergency broadband grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development does not meet their regulations.
The committee also voted to ask for an inter-local agreement in which BrightRidge promises not to sell its broadband service in the county to another provider in the future. The third request is for BrightRidge to return the county’s investment in its broadband expansion within 10 years.
“You don’t have to sell me any more on the need,” Commissioner Freddie Malone told BrightRidge officials before making a motion to add the caveats. “I realize the need for broadband expansion.”
Malone said that while some of his colleagues can “justify” funding the BrightRidge request based on that need, the county’s “current relationship” with the energy authority was still raising questions in his mind. He was referring to a lawsuit between Washington County and BrightRidge over a zoning dispute involving a bitcoin mining operation that is set to go to trial on March 14.
He said adding the three conditions was the only way he could vote to place the BrightRidge grant request before the full County Commission at its meeting on Feb. 24.
BrightRidge officials said action on the matching funds is needed for it to meet a March 15 filing deadline for the grant funding, which would be used to provide high-speed broadband services (up to 10 gigs) to more than 1,800 homes with approximately 5,400 residents in communities near Hartmantown, Harmony, Bowmantown and Conklin.
Commissioner Jim Wheeler said he, too, was reluctant to commit to using a portion of the county’s $25.5 million share of ARPA funding without a definitive answer “from someone who has immersed themselves into the regulations” regarding a request for proposal for the broadband project.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said officials with the state Comptroller’s Office have determined a court decision in a similar case suggests a RFP would not be needed since BrightRidge is considered a municipal entity.
Even so, Wheeler said the “trust level” between some county leaders and BrightRidge officials is currently “pretty low” as result of the pending zoning lawsuit.
“That’s discouraging,” BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes told the committee. “Our goal is to continue to work together for the good of this community.”
In other action Wednesday, the Budget Committee approved a request from the Washington County Election Commission to buy digital tablets to help speed voter identification at the polls on Election Day. The committee has recommended the county proceed with buying 50 Poll Pads, which use a secure Apple iPad application to insure voters receive the correct ballots at the voting precincts.
Grandy said officials have identified $15,000 in the Election Commission budget that had been designated to cover utilities and other contract services that could be used to pay part of the cost to purchase the Poll Pads. He said the remaining amount would be covered by a state grant.