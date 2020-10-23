Platters laden with food pass through a window separating the dining area from the kitchen, where employees in plastic gloves and masks practice a rehearsed choreography of cooking and assembling.
From March to August, revenue was down about 50% at the Firehouse Restaurant, a popular barbecue spot situated along West Walnut Street in Johnson City, but now, owner Tom Seaton said business is improving — even if some of it looks a little different.
“The restaurant is getting close to pre-COVID levels, but we’re just doing a lot more of it on carry out,” he said.
With new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and hospitalizations continuing to rise, precautions have persisted at many local restaurants and breweries, which have seen recovery in their business but not a wholesale return to normal.
The Firehouse, for example, has established a curbside pickup system, which has involved launching an online app and reorganizing aspects of its business to serve that clientele.
Seaton said the COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on buying habits, and he expects curbside pickup, which has allowed the restaurant to nearly return to the levels it was seeing before the coronavirus, could continue after the pandemic.
Seaton said Firehouse’s catering business, meanwhile, has been slower, and the restaurant is now serving predominantly smaller events.
Inside, the establishment is seating every other table to ensure separation between customers, something that Seaton said visitors appreciate.
“As long as we can keep doing the business, keep our employees working, we consider that a win right now,” he said.
Down the street, the restaurant Timber has opened indoor dining on a limited basis and by reservation only. It also has plenty of patio seating.
Business there has not returned to the levels that the restaurant was experiencing pre-pandemic. Owner Nathan Brand said Timber would be lucky to be at 50% of the service it was seeing last year, but that’s been enough to keep the restaurant afloat indefinitely.
“We’re not facing extinction, which is really good,” Brand said, adding that the restaurant has been able to focus more on safety.
Like other businesses in the area, Timber was also able to benefit from federal stimulus money available through the CARES Act, but having opened several months before the epidemic hit, he said Timber is looking at a fairly devastated business plan.
“We are alive, but we were hiring and planning to thrive,” he said.
Restaurants, he said, are closing every day, and according to a September survey from the National Restaurant Association, nearly 100,000 restaurants in the U.S. have shuttered over the course of the pandemic. That represents almost one in six dining establishments in the country.
Overall, the industry is on track to lose $240 billion in sales by the end of the year.
“I already have friends around the country who are closing their restaurants,” Brand said.
In downtown Johnson City, Little Animals Brewery officially opened its taproom in September.
The brewery’s grand opening was supposed to be in April, but the establishment decided not to open at that time because of the risks associated with COVID-19. It remained closed through the summer, instead offering beer to customers via pickup options.
Owner Chris Cates said the brewery is doing the best it can to ensure its space is safe for customers. That has involved requiring masks until clients are seated, following rigorous cleaning practices, eliminating bar seating and spreading tables apart by more than six feet, which has limited capacity.
“Sometimes that’s at the cost of potential revenue, but that’s OK because people are more important,” Cates said.
If local cases and hospitalizations reach an untenable point, Cates said the business is ready to close its taproom again and pivot back to to-go only. The brewery has also invested in canning equipment, which Cates said will allow the brewery to save more money than it would by bottling.
In a move that Brand expects will allow the two businesses to support each other while also building their respective brands, Timber will offer free delivery of its food to Little Animals Brewery on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 8:45 p.m.
Bob Cantler, the CEO of the Johnson City Area Chamber of Commerce, said there’s “cautious optimism” in the business community. He said a recent study by Visa indicated that most American shoppers are planning to buy their gifts from small- to medium-sized businesses this holiday season, a period that many establishments rely on for much of their revenue.
“We’re trying to encourage people to seek out the locally owned businesses,” he said.