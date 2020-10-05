A Milligan graduate and theater performer, Lucas Schmidt said he felt compelled to run for a position on Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen as the novel coronavirus pandemic took hold in the region.
A self-employed personal trainer who also runs a voice and piano studio out of his home, Schmidt — who has also spent 16 years working at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre — is one of five candidate vying for two open seats on the town’s governing board.
Recently, the Press caught up with Schmidt to discuss his plans if elected, why he decided to run and why he feels people should vote for him in November.
Why are you running for alderman?
When the COVID-19 crisis first hit, it was sort of a fleeting and kind of a joke to myself. I thought, ‘well, maybe I should run for alderman.’ And that was kind of just an internal thought, but as I saw ... because Jonesborough is a historic town, it took the (pandemic) pretty hard because the town government had to make very hard decisions in regards to closing all of our commerce and outdoor events. I’m not disputing those decisions, they did what they had to do, but my concern grew, especially because the organization I work for is commerce driven and I know the merchants downtown rely on that foot traffic downtown to survive the fiscal year. So, I was seeing the devastation and perceived what would happen when the (National Storytelling Festival) was held online.
All of these combined made me think maybe I should run, but what kind of clinched it for me was I had a couple folks I really respect who have a head for this stuff privately contacted me and asked me if I’d thought about. I’m a Christian, so that to me made me think these thoughts needed to have action behind them, and maybe God was trying to tell me something, so I decided to enter my name in the race.
What are some things you think Jonesborough does well?
I think Jonesborough, in general, has done a good job of maintaining a pretty decent sense of decorum. This is a divisive time, especially in a national election year, and I really respect and admire (that). Even the two aldermen who are up for reelection I feel conduct themselves with a high degree of respect and honor. I appreciate that the town is an open-minded town — you see a huge mix of folks. I think there’s also a wonderful respect for the historic nature of the town. I think it has preserved and improved that Mayberry, charming feel, that’s part of the reason I moved here and love it here. I think the town does a good job of making even a stranger feel like they can move here tomorrow.
What are some things you feel the town could improve upon?
We have a great resource in the correctional facility labor, and it isn’t something town leaders could have seen as a weakness until COVID struck, but COVID has shown it can be a great weakness. I talk with the prisoners who work, and they’re very grateful to be out doing something like they’re doing, so I think it’s good for them, and it’s great as a resource because it doesn’t cost as much as a high-dollar contractor, maybe, but at the same time it kind of hamstrings you if there’s a crisis.
I think it’s a positive thing, but because of COVID the prisons are all on lockdown, and so many of the development and infrastructure projects got frozen because there wasn’t enough alternatives to that. That’s not really one of the main points I’m running on, but it is very specific small thing I noticed because of COVID. There’s a bridge in the town, a walking bridge, and you can’t cross it. I know it’s probably because of the labor that’s frozen now so we can’t fix it, but those are small infrastructure things that I could point out.
The other isn’t really a thing the town is doing wrong, it’s a thing I’m concerned about and that’s what’s going to happen to our town merchants now that we’ve missed Jonesborough Days and the Storytelling Festival. I’m really concerned about what’s going to happen to them when we hit January, February and March.
Why do you think people should vote for you?
I think, because of my work and experience, I understand the basic business principle of fiscal responsibility. I’m pretty conservative when it comes to budgets, and I believe in keeping taxes low, especially with COVID with so many people who’ve lost their job if we upped property taxes or something like that it could be devastating. I understand the need for a specific type of communication to get a resolution, and I would like to thank my years in that creative world, combined with my private business, that have honed my ability to communicate maybe not necessarily positive information or happy news, but I would like to think I’m tactful but direct in my communication.
If elected, what would be your main goals for your term?
The first thing I would want to do, and I’ve alluded to this, is hit the ground running on coming up with new reasons for people to come to downtown Jonesborough — safely of course. I know that we’ve got new horizons we have to navigate because of COVID, but I don’t think that means mom and pop shops should cease to exist. My interest is coming with, maybe instead of one giant event like Storytelling Festival which is wonderful but a giant event, maybe come up with some collaborative initiatives with merchants downtown to create themed events that we could spread out through the first four months of the new year that could sort of help compensate for the lack of income this fall. That would be my primary objective. My next objective would be to ensure that the town’s budget does not try to supplement income by raising taxes on citizens.